Enbridge Inc Investor Day Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Rebecca Morley - Enbridge Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning. My name is Rebecca Morley, and I'm the Director of Investor Relations. It's my pleasure to kick off our 2023 Investor Day.



Before we begin, I'd like to take this time to acknowledge that the land we are meeting on today is the traditional territory of many nations, including Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa and the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and is now home to many diverse First Nations, Inuit and MÃ©tis peoples. We recognize and respect the historic connection to and harmonious stewardship by the indigenous peoples over this shared land and as such, we have a responsibility to preserve and care for the land, learn from her original inhabitants and move forward together in the spirit of healing, reconciliation and partnership.



We're pleased to be hosting today's event, live in Toronto as well as webcast. Thanks to all of you who are joining us in person today as well as those of you who are participating online. Each year, we look forward to this opportunity to update you on our strategic plan