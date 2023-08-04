Q2 2023 Enbridge Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Rebecca Morley - Enbridge Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Enbridge Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Rebecca Morley, and I'm the Director of the Investor Relations team. Joining me this morning are Greg Ebel, President and CEO; Pat Murray, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; the heads of each of our business units: Colin Gruending, Liquid Pipelines; Cynthia Hansen, Gas Transmission and Midstream; Michele Harradence, Gas Distribution and Storage; and Matthew Akman Renewable Power.



As per usual, this call is being webcast, and I encourage those listening on the phone, to follow along the supporting slides. We'll try to keep the call roughly to 1 hour. And