EV Nickel Inc At Red Cloud Virtual Webinar Series Transcript

Jan 21, 2023 / NTS GMT

Taylor Combaluzier - Red Cloud Securities, Inc. - Analyst



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Taylor Combaluzier, a mining analyst at Red Cloud Securities. Today's webinar features EV Nickel. The company offers blue-sky potential at its flagship 30,000 -- over 30,000 hectares Shaw Dome Project located only 25 kilometers Southeast of Timmins. After listing in early -- in late 2021, the company has successfully completed three phases of drilling, expanded its land package by over 240% and launched a Clean Nickel strategy.



Drilling Phases 1 and 2 were conducted at the high-grade W4 Zone that resulted in the discovery of the W4 extension below the historical resource boundary. The Phase 3 drill program resulted in the confirmation of the large-scale target at the CarLang A Zone with lower-grade nickel returned over broad width. A maiden resource is expected for the CarLang A Zone this spring.



Today, I have with me on the webinar, Sean Samson, who's President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, as well as Paul Davis, who's the Vice President of Exploration at EV Nickel. The