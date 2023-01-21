Jan 21, 2023 / NTS GMT
Taylor Combaluzier - Red Cloud Securities, Inc. - Analyst
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Taylor Combaluzier, a mining analyst at Red Cloud Securities. Today's webinar features EV Nickel. The company offers blue-sky potential at its flagship 30,000 -- over 30,000 hectares Shaw Dome Project located only 25 kilometers Southeast of Timmins. After listing in early -- in late 2021, the company has successfully completed three phases of drilling, expanded its land package by over 240% and launched a Clean Nickel strategy.
Drilling Phases 1 and 2 were conducted at the high-grade W4 Zone that resulted in the discovery of the W4 extension below the historical resource boundary. The Phase 3 drill program resulted in the confirmation of the large-scale target at the CarLang A Zone with lower-grade nickel returned over broad width. A maiden resource is expected for the CarLang A Zone this spring.
Today, I have with me on the webinar, Sean Samson, who's President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, as well as Paul Davis, who's the Vice President of Exploration at EV Nickel. The
EV Nickel Inc At Red Cloud Virtual Webinar Series Transcript
Jan 21, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...