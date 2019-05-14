Q1 2019 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Evotec SE conference call regarding the Q1 results 2019. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded.



(Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Dr. Werner Lanthaler, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Welcome. This is Werner speaking from Evotec. Thank you for dialing into our Q1 quarterly call.



We have uploaded a presentation, and we hope that you can follow with this presentation through the discussion of our results together with my management team, which has assembled here in Hamburg. I have Enno Spillner, our CFO with me; I have Craig Johnstone, our COO, with me; and I have Cord Dohrmann, our CSO, with me.



When you go to Page #2 of this presentation, we want to first say, welcome and at the same time, we want to say like we do it on the cover page of this presentation, one secret of reaching highly aspirational goals, getting fast-forward and even getting ahead of