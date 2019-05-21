May 21, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the analyst conference call of Evotec SE.



Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Good afternoon. This is Werner speaking from Evotec. I'm here with my colleagues, Craig Johnstone, Enno Spillner and Cord Dohrmann. And actually this time, we're in 3 different sites, so I hope that the logistics will work for this conference call. Thank you so much for dialing in. We have uploaded a presentation for this call to the Internet, and we will go alongside this presentation to guide you through the strategic step that we have made in the last 24 hours and announced in the last 24 hours.



We have always been clear in our vision when we enter into the field of biotherapeutics we will only go with a company and a group of people who are the best, share our values and share our vision and where we can share their