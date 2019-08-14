Q2 2019 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Welcome. This is Werner speaking from Evotec. Welcome to our H1 presentation, which we call Expand and Accelerate. We have uploaded the presentation to the web, which we invite you to follow for this conference call.



On Page #2, you see that I'm here together with my team. Enno Spillner, our CFO; Craig Johnstone, our COO; Cord Dohrmann, our CSO. We altogether representing the approximately 3,000 highly qualified and motivated employees of Evotec.



If you follow me to Page #4 of this presentation, you can see that it is a strong year. Maybe it's fair to say it's a very strong year because we can and will expand and accelerate because we exactly know and follow our defined