Q3 2019 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Welcome to our Q3 analyst call. Winning the race for new drug requires strong partners to come together. Evotec is providing the autobahn, where innovation and efficiency meet. With this, welcome again. We have uploaded a presentation for this Q3 call, which is available on the Internet. And on this presentation, you can follow this conference call.



My name is Werner, I'm here together with my team, which you see on Page #2 of this presentation. Enno Spillner, our CFO; Craig Johnstone, our COO; and Cord Dohrmann, our CSO. Building and expanding this autobahn brings us together under the vision of Evotec. Research never stops until all diseases are curable.



If you go to Page #4 of this presentation,