Q4 2019 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Welcome. This is Werner speaking from Evotec. Welcome to our 2019 reporting, Opening New Doors. As always, you can find the supporting slides for this conference call on the web.



I'm here together with my team, our CFO, Enno Spillner; our COO, Craig Johnstone; and our CSO, Cord Dohrmann. We're all in separate locations and all in best health and fully active for the company as all sites of Evotec are fully active.



When you go to Page #3 of this presentation, you see #ResearchNeverStops, now more than ever. So before we look back in the back mirror for 2019 and before we look forward into the short and long-term future of Evotec, let me bring you into the now and with this into of why Evotec exists. For more than 3,000 coworkers, research never stops as long as there are more than 6,000 untreatable diseases on this planet. With COVID-19, only one of the hundreds of viruses, shows us why innovation and access to effective prophylactic and therapeutic medicines for all is key for our global society.



In the last