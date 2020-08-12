Q2 2020 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Good afternoon. This is Werner speaking from sunny Hamburg. Welcome to our half year report 2020. You can find the supporting slides for this call on the web as usual.



We often get asked, what's the purpose of Evotec? And it's very simple. We design and apply innovative technologies and processes across all modalities in order to expand access to more precise medicines together with our partners. Or if you want it, even more simple, we are the drug-discovery and drug-development Autobahn. Especially in times of the pandemic crisis, acceleration and even more speed on this Autobahn is needed today more than ever before.



I'm here together with my team, our CFO, Enno; our COO, Craig; our CSO, Cord, and it's