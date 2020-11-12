Q3 2020 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

May I now hand you over to Werner Lanthaler, CEO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you so much. This is Werner speaking from Evotec. Welcome to our Q3 2020 reporting, which we called on our way to the future of R&D. As always, you can find the supporting materials for this call online under www.evotec.com.



On Page 2 of this presentation, you see the whole team is assembled. I'm together here with our CFO, Enno; our COO, Craig; and our CSO, Cord. We are together, all back in our offices, but given certain travel restrictions, we are not at the same city at this stage. Most importantly is we are all well and healthy and fully active for the company.



