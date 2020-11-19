Nov 19, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - CEO & Member of Management Board
Welcome. My name is Werner. I work for Evotec. Welcome to our first Virtual Capital Markets Day, the R&D Autobahn to cures. For this presentation, you can find supporting material like this presentation online and www.evotec.com.
Thank you to start with that you are participating to discuss a bit deeper with us some of the topics of our business model where we want to go deeper with you, that you learn more about our platforms and our long-term strategy that we want to discuss together with you.
On the left-hand side of your screen, you can see a question mark. This is the button to push when you have a question throughout this presentation, just do it, and we will make sure that your question gets answered either in the Q&A session that follows the presentation or that it gets answered later after this event, if there wouldn't be enough time.
Let me also tell you that this presentation will be recorded, and the webcast will be available on
Evotec SE Capital Market Day Virtual Transcript
Nov 19, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...