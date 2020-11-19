Evotec SE Capital Market Day Virtual Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Welcome. My name is Werner. I work for Evotec. Welcome to our first Virtual Capital Markets Day, the R&D Autobahn to cures. For this presentation, you can find supporting material like this presentation online and www.evotec.com.



Thank you to start with that you are participating to discuss a bit deeper with us some of the topics of our business model where we want to go deeper with you, that you learn more about our platforms and our long-term strategy that we want to discuss together with you.



On the left-hand side of your screen, you can see a question mark. This is the button to push when you have a question throughout this presentation, just do it, and we will make sure that your question gets answered either in the Q&A session that follows the presentation or that it gets answered later after this event, if there wouldn't be enough time.



Let me also tell you that this presentation will be recorded, and the webcast will be available on