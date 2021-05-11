Q1 2021 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Good afternoon. Good morning. Welcome to our Q1 reporting. It's a pleasure to have you on the phone, and it's a pleasure to guide you through our presentation acceleration on The data-driven Autobahn to Cures.



When you go to this presentation, which we have uploaded on the web, and you go to Page #2, let me warmly welcome you. And given the fact that we just recently held a Capital Markets Day on April 20, we also want to invite you to look at this presentation, which is also uploaded. At our Capital Markets Day, we presented extensively a deeper look into our drug discovery platforms and technology. This is why today, we will focus more on our ongoing business and our strong outlook for our midterm view of -- and