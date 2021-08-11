Q2 2021 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you so much. This is Werner speaking from Evotec. Welcome to our Q2 report 2021. We have uploaded a presentation for this conference call, which is titled, Driving Growth and Getting Ready for Launch. That's the theme of this first half of '21 that we are preparing and investing for accelerated and future growth out of all lanes on the R&D Autobahn to Cures.



If you go to Page #2 of this presentation, let me welcome our CFO, Enno, who is here together with me and who will guide us together with me through this conference call. If you go to Page #4 of the presentation that we have uploaded, you see that we are performing extremely strong on all lines of our R&D Autobahn to Cures. It's actually fair to