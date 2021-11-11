Q3 2021 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you so much. This is Werner speaking from Evotec. Good afternoon, and good morning from sunny Hamburg. We are here presenting to you the 9 months results of Evotec, which we have highlighted under rapid progress on the data-driven Autobahn to Cures.



We have uploaded a presentation for your convenience, and please follow this presentation throughout this 35 minutes that Enno and I will conduct for you. When you go to the first page of this presentation, you should see that I'm here together with Enno, our CFO; and Craig and Cord are also on this call, and they will be happily answering questions after the initial