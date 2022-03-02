Evotec SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 02, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Volker Braun - Evotec SE - Senior VP and Global Head of IR & ESG



Good afternoon and good morning, everybody, to our first virtual Capital Market Day in 2022, which is actually the third virtual market -- Capital Market Day in the last 2 years. The theme is PoS up, which stands for AI and ML precision technologies driving probabilities of success up. You can find the supporting slides for this presentation at our website at evotec.com.



A few housekeeping items before we start. You can see on the screen on the left side a question mark, which you can use at any time to ask questions to send them in, and then we will answer them in our Q&A sessions. And in addition to that, I would also like to mention that the webcast will be recorded and will be available as of tomorrow on our website. And last but not least, there is information set forth in this presentation, which is -- which contains forward-looking statements. And this is outlined in the cautionary language on Page 2.



And with that, I'll hand over to Werner Lanthaler, CEO of Evotec.



Werner Lanthaler