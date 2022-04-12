Q4 2021 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 12, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Evotec SE. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Dr. Werner Lanthaler, CEO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you. This is Werner from Evotec. Welcome from sunny Hamburg. We have uploaded a presentation to follow this conference call that should help you to go through last year's events into this year where we say, setting the pace. We have uploaded this presentation to the web, and you can follow this presentation throughout this event.



When you go to Page #2 of this presentation, let me start by not only introducing my team, but first of all, also thanking my team. I'm here together with Craig and Cord and our CFO, Enno. And it is a great pleasure to make another year together with you and close out another year together with you. And we could close out nothing together if we wouldn't have a fantastic company