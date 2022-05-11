Q1 2022 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Welcome to our Q1 quarterly call to Evotec. It's great to welcome you on the R&D Autobahn to Cures, where we are landing and expanding and setting the pace for drug discovery and development. We have uploaded a presentation for this call, and you will always find this presentation on our website and now on the web page to follow.



If you go to Page #2 of this presentation, you can see that I'm here together with my team, and I'm especially happy that our new CBO, Matthias Evers, has joined the team and let us warmly welcome him in this crowd as well. I'm here together with Enno, our CFO; our COO, Craig; and our CSO, Cord, who within this call, also bring a bit more color and deeper understanding to the yesterday