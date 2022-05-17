May 17, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Sernova and Evotec Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dr. Philip Toleikis. Thank you, Philip. You may begin.



Philip M. Toleikis - Sernova Corp. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone in North America, and good morning, and welcome, everyone in Germany and the rest of Europe, and good afternoon. This is going to be a discussion about the partnership and licensing option agreement for iPSC-based beta cell replacement therapy for insulin-dependent diabetes. And as CEO of Sernova, I am extremely excited to have been working with the team at Evotec, and we see this as a transformational agreement between Sernova and Evotec moving both companies forward.



Next slide, please. Please be aware and read the Sernova forward-looking statements. And also, please be aware of the Evotec forward-looking statements.



So with respect to the partnership highlights and terms, Sernova has