Half Year 2022 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning and a great day to everyone. Accelerating precision medicine, that's the theme of today's analyst presentation for our first half of 2022. Welcome to this. We have uploaded a presentation and will guide you through this presentation throughout the next couple of minutes.



If you go to Page #2, you can see that I'm here together with my team. I'm here with our CFO, Enno Spillner; our CSO, Cord Dohrmann; our COO, Craig Johnstone, and we are very happy to give you a brief update about our recent quarters and also an outlook for the remainder of '22 and into the longer aspirations of Evotec.



Our recently joined new colleague, Matthias Evers, is also on the call, and we are very