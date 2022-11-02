Evotec SE Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning. Good afternoon. Welcome to Evotec's Capital Markets Day in 2022. Welcome to Redmond, to a group who came to our site here today to visit our J.POD.



Let me start by also saying welcome to our audience on the webcast. And let me remind you that you can ask questions at every moment in time where you put your thing on the button, then you click to where it says question and you send in the question. Questions will be collected here and we bring down the questions later throughout the day. We will discuss today a paradigm shift in biologics. When we talk about a paradigm shift, we changed something in a radical way in order to create significantly better results. That's the whole spirit, that's the whole mantra that stands behind just Evotec Biologics, which is the paradigm shift in the world of antibodies that we are entering.



I'm here together with my team where you see Matthias, who will take over a section about market access; you see Craig, who will bring you into the history and our setup; and most