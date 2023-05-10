Evotec SE Conference Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - Former Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, good afternoon. Welcome to Evotec. Today is an important day because it's a significant impact that will happen through the new partnership between Sandoz and Just-Evotec Biologics for the world. Why do I say this? Because when we think about access, then this partnership will make a huge contribution in the future. We have uploaded a presentation for this call that I will host together with Matthias Evers, who was pivotal to make this deal happen. When it comes to the presentation, I would like to guide you to Page #2, which gives you an overview of the tech partnership for biosimilars that we have initiated together with Sandoz.



Before that, let me start by a general definition of what a biosimilar is. The FDA defines a biosimilar is a biological product that is highly similar and has no clinically meaningful differences from an existing FDA-approved reference product. And these are differences when it comes to safety, purity and potency. That's a biosimilar. And I make this definition because typically