Evotec SE Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 05, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO
Good afternoon, good morning. My name is Werner. I work for Evotec. Thank you for dialing into our Capital Markets Day focused for the first time on our sustainability and ESG topics.
We gave this Capital Markets Day a clear title, Together for a Sustainable and Efficient Shared Economy in Research and Development. Why? Because we fundamentally believe that these principles will make Evotec and our role in the shared economy for R&D even clearer and better.
You can find the supporting materials of this Capital Markets Day on our website, evotec.com. And if you have any questions, use this presentation in the next 90 minutes, just to push the button on your left side of the screen, send in your questions and we'll answer the questions as they come at the end of this session. If you have questions outside of this Capital Markets Day, feel free to contact us any time. We are here and want to not leave you with any open and unanswered questions.
On the next page, I have to make you aware of our forward
