Evotec SE Corporate Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Werner Lanthaler - Evotec SE - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning. This is Werner speaking. I'm here together with our CFO, Laetitia, and I'm here together with Volker, who is in charge of Investor Relations.



Giving a business update during the summer is essential because we want to have a true and fair view of our business at every moment in time. After experiencing our cyberattack, we have collected all information now. And with this, we are in a very good position to bring you up to speed with where we are in our business. And we will, out of our criminal cyberattack emerge stronger than ever before.



If you go to Page 2 on the presentation that we have uploaded, you see that we have started the year with exceptional progress. And 2003 (sic) has shown us that it is possible to generate significant upfronts, significant milestones out of our innovation-driven transactions that we have closed with Bristol-Myers, that we have closed in the field of cell therapy with Janssen, that we have closed in the field of induced preprotein stem cells with Sernova and that we have