Q3 2023 Evotec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning. Good afternoon. Welcome to our Q3 call. Resilient into the Future of Biopharma R&D, that's how we titled this presentation, which we have uploaded to the Internet and you are welcome to join this call also with the presentation. Resilience is all about being able to overcome the unexpected. Our goal of resilience is to follow science and technology and thrive together with our partners. So, you will see throughout this presentation that resilience is not what happens to you. Resilience for us is how you react to something, how you respond to something and how you recover from what happens to you.



I'm here together with my team, which you see on Slide #3 of this presentation with Laetitia, with Matthias