Evotec SE Corporate Call Transcript

Jan 22, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Evotec SE company update conference call. I'm [Sasha Chorus Call], operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions). The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it is my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Volker Braun, Head of Global Investor Relations and ESG. Please go ahead, sir.



Volker Braun Evotec SE-Head of Global Investor Relations and ESG



Thank you, Sasha, and good morning, good afternoon to all of you in the call. Thank you very much for dialing in. This call will be led by Professor Iris LÃ¶w-Friedrich, Chairwoman of Evotec Supervisory Board; and Dr. Mario Polywka, CEO of Evotec. Before we start, please allow me to spend a few words on housekeeping items. The call today is limited to 30 minutes.



After the comments of Iris LÃ¶w-Friedrich and Mario Polywka, you will have the opportunity to ask questions, such as I just