Feb 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Evolution Gaming Group Q4 2018 report. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Martin Carlesund; and CFO, Jacob Kaplan. (Operator Instructions)
Speakers, please begin your meeting.
Martin Carlesund - Evolution Gaming Group AB(publ)-Group CEO
Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Evolution's year-end report 2018. My name is Martin Carlesund. And I'm CEO of Evolution Gaming. And with me today, I also have CFO, Jacob Kaplan. As always, I will start by giving some comments of our performance for the quarter. I will then hand over to Jacob for a closer look at financials. And after that, I will round off with an outlook, this time, 2019 in focus, followed by questions.
Next slide, please. I'm very happy to conclude a strong end of 2018 and an overall strong year for Evolution with many strategic achievements, such as building Georgia, launching Lightning Roulette, expanding in New Jersey, expanding in Canada, continue to increase the gap to our competitors
