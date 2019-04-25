Apr 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Evolution's first interim report 2019. My name is Martin Carlesund. I'm the CEO of Evolution. And with me today, I also have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan.



I will start by giving some comments on the start of 2019. I will then hand over to Jacob for a closer look at financials as usual. And after that, I will round off with some comments on what we see ahead, followed by questions.



Next slide, please. It's a pleasure to present a strong start of 2019. Last year, we worked extremely hard with expanding our operations to meet high market demand, and we can now see how this pays off both in terms of growth and profitability. We also worked very hard to increase throughput and to develop new fantastic games distancing us from