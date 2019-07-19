Jul 19, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Martin Carlesund - Evolution Gaming Group AB(publ)-Group CEO



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Evolution's interim report for the second quarter 2019. My name is Martin Carlesund, and I'm the CEO of Evolution Gaming. With me, I also have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan. As we used to, I will start the presentation with some general comments on the quarter and after that, I will hand over to Jacob to take us through the financials. And then, I will -- we will round off with some comments on what we see ahead, followed by questions.



Next slide, please. We are very pleased with the development in the second quarter, which is a result of all the hard work performed of our teams over the past year. The main highlights of the quarter is, of course, all the new games that we have launched and the great