Oct 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Martin Carlesund - Evolution Gaming Group AB(publ)-Group CEO
Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Evolution's Interim Report for the Third Quarter 2019. My name is Martin Carlesund, I'm the CEO of Evolution Gaming. With me, I also have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan. I will start off the presentation with the quarterly highlights and achievements and give some comments on our geographical breakdown. Jacob will then go through the financials, and I will then conclude by providing some thoughts on the future, followed by the Q&A sessions.
Next slide, please. I'm very satisfied to report a consistently strong result for the third quarter. Our investment in new games and studios are having an increasingly strong impact, which is also reflected in both the high growth as well as the stronger
Q3 2019 Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
