Feb 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Evolution Gaming Group Q4 Report 2019. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Martin Carlesund; and CFO, Jacob Kaplan. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Martin Carlesund - Evolution Gaming Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Evolution year-end report for 2019. My name is Martin Carlesund, and I'm the CEO of Evolution Gaming. With me, I also have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan. I'll start off the presentation with the quarterly highlights and achievements and give some comments on our new fantastic titles that we announced on ICE. Jacob will then go through the financials, and I will then conclude by providing some thoughts on the future, followed by a Q&A session.



Next slide, please. I'm very happy to be able to present yet another strong quarter, which sums up a very successful year for Evolution. The products we launched during the year including new titles in the game show category, in combination with continued strong market