Apr 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Evolution Gaming Group's Q1 Report 2020. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Martin Carlesund; and CFO, Jacob Kaplan. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Martin Carlesund - Evolution Gaming Group AB(publ)-Group CEO



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Evolution's interim report for the first quarter 2020. My name is Martin Carlesund. I'm the CEO of Evolution Gaming. With me, I also have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan.



I'll start off the presentation with the quarterly highlights and achievements and give some comments on our new fantastic titles as we have released and the 2 that will go live in the second quarter. Jacob will then go through the financials, and I will conclude with providing some thoughts on the future, followed by a Q&A session.



Next slide, please. We continue to work ever so hard, and I'm very satisfied to be able to present yet another strong quarter for Evolution. The product we launched so far this year, including new