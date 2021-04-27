Apr 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Evolution Gaming Group Q1 Report 2021. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Martin Carlesund; and CFO, Jacob Kaplan. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin your meeting.



Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of Evolution's Interim Report for the First Quarter of 2021. My name is Martin Carlesund, and I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, I also have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan.



As usual, I will start with some comments on our performance in the quarter. I will then hand over to Jacob for a closer look at our financials, and after, I'll round off our presentation with an outlook of 2021. And then of course, we're happy to take questions.



Next slide, please. This year started with a bang, and I want to begin to talk about what we are really doing in Evolution at the moment. That is more important than the actual figures as we are building our future, and Quarter 1 and the end of 2020 has been an intense, with an