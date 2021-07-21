Half Year 2021 Evolution AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group CEO



Good morning. Welcome, everybody, to the presentation of Evolution's interim report for the second quarter 2021. My name is Martin Carlesund, and I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, I also have CFO, Jacob Kaplan.



As usual, I will start with some comments on our performance in the quarter. I will then hand over to Jacob for a closer look at our financials. And after that, I will round off our presentation with an outlook for the rest of the year. Then we are happy to take questions.



Next slide, please. I'm happy to present the fantastic development of Evolution in the second quarter. As usual, it has been a quarter with extremely high operational activity and the great result is an outcome of the hard work performed by all employees. The combination of