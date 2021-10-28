Q3 2021 Evolution AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group CEO



Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Evolution's Interim Report for the Third Quarter of 2021. My name is Martin Carlesund, and I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, I also have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan.



As usual, I will start with some comments on our performance this quarter. I will then hand over to Jacob for a closer look of our financials. And after that, I'll round off our presentation with an outlook for the rest of the year, and then we're happy to take questions. Operator, next slide, please.



I'm very satisfied to report consistently strong results for the third quarter. Our investment in new games and studios are having an increasingly strong impact, which is reflected in both the high growth as well as the stronger margins. It has been another hectic quarter where much of our folks have been about investing and building capacity for the future. We see a continuously increasing demand for our products, which means that we must expand in existing studios and build new ones to keep up