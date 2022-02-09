Q4 2021 Evolution AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Evolution Audiocast Teleconference Q4 2021. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Martin Carlesund; and CFO, Jacob Kaplan. (Operator Instructions)
Speakers, over to you.
Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group CEO
Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Evolution's year-end report 2021. My name is Martin Carlesund, and I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, as always, I have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan.
I will start with some comments on our performance in the quarter, whereafter I will hand over to Jacob for a closer look at our financials. After that, I will round off the presentation with an outlook for the rest of the year. And then we are happy to take your questions.
However, before going to the next slide, I want to comment the picture you now see. It's a real photo. One of our latest astonishing studios. It's a studio for the coming from the Gold Bar roulette, and this is just awesome. The game and the player experience and the new logic in this game is something really
