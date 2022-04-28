Q1 2022 Evolution AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group CEO



Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Evolution's report for the first quarter of 2022. My name is Martin Carlesund, and I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, as always, I have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan. I will start with some comments on the performance in the quarter, whereafter I will hand over to Jacob for a closer look at our financials. After that, I will round off our presentation with an outlook for the rest of the year. And then we are happy to take your questions.



However, before going to the next slide, I want to comment on the pictures you now see. This photo was taken 3 days ago, and it's one of our latest astonishing studios. It's the studio for the coming product, Crazy Coin Flip. Crazy Coin Flip is a world-class mash-up