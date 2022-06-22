Jun 22, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group CEO



Good day. My name is Martin Carlesund, I'm the CEO of Evolution. The structure of this call will be that I'll start with presenting today's announcement, and then we'll move into Q&A. We will call -- we will keep this call relatively brief, and I will not comment on anything besides today's announcement. And as you know, we are presenting our interim report for the second quarter of 2022 in a couple of weeks. So we'll speak again soon.



So let's begin. Operator, let's go to the next slide, please. We're always evaluating the options we have to be better every single day. We are always evaluating how we can strengthen our position on the market, use the largest online casino network in the world to give even more value to our customers.



And with that, most important -- even with that, the most important thing is the end-user satisfaction. We need to serve the users, not only what they decide today, we need to be ahead of the game and serve them what they, in the future, want to have, seamlessly,