Jul 21, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Evolution conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. We have with us the CEO, Martin Carlesund; and CFO, Jacob Kaplan. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Martin Carlesund. Sir, please go ahead.
Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group CEO
Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Evolution's interim report for the second quarter of 2022. My name is Martin Carlesund, and I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, I also have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan.
As usual, I will start with some comments on our performance in the quarter. I will then hand over to Jacob for a closer look at our financials. And after that, we run off our presentation with an outlook for the rest of the year. After that, we're happy to take all your questions. Operator, next slide, please.
The many operational deliveries in the quarter are a testament of the speed we are operating. During Q2 alone, we opened two new studios and launched Live on two new
Q2 2022 Evolution AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...