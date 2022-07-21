Q2 2022 Evolution AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group CEO



Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Evolution's interim report for the second quarter of 2022. My name is Martin Carlesund, and I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, I also have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan.



As usual, I will start with some comments on our performance in the quarter. I will then hand over to Jacob for a closer look at our financials. And after that, we run off our presentation with an outlook for the rest of the year. After that, we're happy to take all your questions. Operator, next slide, please.



The many operational deliveries in the quarter are a testament of the speed we are operating. During Q2 alone, we opened two new studios and launched Live on two new