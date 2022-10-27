Q3 2022 Evolution AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group CEO



Good morning. Welcome, everyone to the presentation of Evolution's interim report for the third quarter of 2022. My name is Martin Carlesund. I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, I also have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan.



As usual, I will start with some comments on our performance in the quarter. I will then hand over to Jacob for a closer look at our financials. And after that, I round off the presentation with an outlook for the rest of the year. And then we are, of course, happy to take all of your questions. Next slide please.



I'm very satisfied to report consistently strong results for the third quarter. The great result in the quarter is an outcome of our investments in the new games and studios and all the hard