Q4 2022 Evolution AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group CEO



Good morning. Welcome everyone to the presentation of Evolution's year-end report of 2022. My name is Martin Carlesund, and I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, I have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan.



I will start with some comments on our performance in the quarter, whereafter I will hand over to Jacob for a closer look at our financials. After that, I will round off our presentation with an outlook for the rest of the year. And at the end, we will open up for your questions.



Next slide, please. I'm very satisfied to be able to present yet another strong quarter, which concludes a successful 2022 for Evolution. As always, operationally, it has been a very hectic year for us, and in the fourth quarter, we continued at the high pace from the previous quarters. We continue to see strong