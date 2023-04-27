Q1 2023 Evolution AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to this wonderful day and presentation of Evolution's report for the first quarter of 2023. My name is Martin Carlesund. I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, I have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan. I will, as usual, start with some comments on our performance in the quarter, where after I hand over to Jacob for a closer look at our financials. After that, I will round off our presentation with an outlook for the rest of the year. And we are, after that, happy to take all of your questions.



Okay. Let's begin, operator. Next slide, please. 2023 started in a high tempo and we continue to see strong worldwide demand for our products. There is a slowing of the general economy in large part of the world, but we continue to attract new