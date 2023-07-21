Q2 2023 Evolution AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group CEO



Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Evolution's report for the second quarter of 2023. My name is Martin Carlesund. I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, I have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan. I will start with some comments on our performance in the quarter, where after I will hand over to Jacob for a closer look at our financials. After that, I will round off the presentation with an outlook for the rest of the year, and then we're happy to take all of your questions.



Okay. Let's begin, operator. Next slide, please. Operationally, it has always been a quarter with high tempo, and we have taken steps forward in several areas. Everything we do does not show its effects immediately, but I feel that we, in many areas, achieved our goal of