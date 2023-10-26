Q3 2023 Evolution AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group CEO



Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to the presentation of Evolution's report for the third quarter of 2023. My name is Martin Carlesund. I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, as usual, I have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan. I will start with some comments on our performance in the quarter as usual as well. And thereafter, I will hand over to Jacob for a closer look at our financials. After that, I will round off our presentation with an outlook for the rest of the year. And then we are happy to take all of your questions.



Okay. So let's begin and move to the next slide. The underlying growth drivers of our business remain solid. There is a global audience for the excitement and entertainment that online casino brings, and we continue to see strong global demand for our games. During the third quarter, we have released more games than in an earlier quarter, and we are on track to exceed our target of 100 new games in 2023. There is more to come in the fourth quarter with games like Crazy Pachinko and Red Door Roulette shown here in