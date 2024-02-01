Q4 2023 Evolution AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Martin Carlesund - Evolution AB(publ)-Group Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the presentation of Evolution's year and report of 2023. My name is Martin Carlesund. I'm the CEO of Evolution, With me as usual, I have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan. I will start with some comments on our performance in the quarter, where after I will hand over to Jacob for a closer look at of our financials. After that, I will round off our presentation with an outlook for 2024, and then we are happy to take all of your questions.
So let's begin next slide. The underlying growth drivers for our business remains strong. There's a global audience for the excitement and entertainment that online casino brings, and we continue to see strong global demand project. We also clearly see the trend will more and more countries regulate. Later among the more interesting being rather in Live Casino, both existing as well as new game launches, constantly continue to attract new players and also new payer groups.
At the beginning of the year spoke of 2023 as the year of
