Jul 07, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
Matt Liteplo - OTC Markets Group - Advisor Relations Associate
Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is Matt Liteplo, and on behalf of OTC Markets, as well as our co-host, Skyline Corporate Communications Group, we're very pleased you have joined us for our next live presentation from Exco Technologies Limited.
(Operator Instructions) On a final note, all today's presentations will be recorded and available for 24/7 replay.
At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Darren Kirk, President and CEO; and Matthew Posno, Chief Financial Officer of Exco Technologies Limited, which trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol EXCOF, and on the TSX under the symbol XTC. Welcome, Darren and Matthew.
Darren Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President & CEO
Great. Thank you, Matthew. And good morning, everyone. We're very pleased to be here today to present our story at the Virtual Investor Conferences. I'm Darren Kirk, President and CEO of Exco. I'll go through an operations overview before I -- before Matthew takes over
Exco Technologies Ltd at OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Transcript
Jul 07, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...