Jul 07, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Matt Liteplo - OTC Markets Group - Advisor Relations Associate



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Darren Kirk, President and CEO; and Matthew Posno, Chief Financial Officer of Exco Technologies Limited, which trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol EXCOF, and on the TSX under the symbol XTC. Welcome, Darren and Matthew.



Darren Kirk - Exco Technologies Limited - President & CEO



Great. Thank you, Matthew. And good morning, everyone. We're very pleased to be here today to present our story at the Virtual Investor Conferences. I'm Darren Kirk, President and CEO of Exco. I'll go through an operations overview before I -- before Matthew takes over