Extendicare Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 30, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Alan D. Torrie - Extendicare Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of Extendicare. I am Alan Torrie. I'm your Chairman. And today with me at the podium are Michael Guerriere, your President and Chief Executive Officer; David Bacon, your Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Brandon Parent, your Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.



In a few minutes, I'm going to ask Michael to give his remarks on Extendicare's past and your forward -- but at the moment, we're going to start with our annual meeting. And today's meeting is considered to be the annual meeting and special meeting of the shareholders. In addition to the ordinary business of an annual meeting, the special business service meeting relates to an ordinary resolution of the shareholders, approving all unallocated securities, rights or other entitlements under the company's long-term incentive plan or LTIP. In order for this resolution to be adopted, it must be passed by an affirmative vote of the majority of the