Extendicare Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Alan D. Torrie - Extendicare Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Extendicare.



My name is Alan Torrie, and I am Extendicare's Chairman. Joining me today are Michael Guerriere, Extendicare's President and Chief Executive Officer; David Bacon, your Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and John Toffoletto, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and the Corporate Secretary.



Before we get into the formal business session of the meeting, I wanted to share a few comments regarding COVID-19. First and foremost, our thoughts are with Extendicare's residents and clients, and frontline workers have seen and felt the impacts of COVID-19 deeper than most.



