Extendicare Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the audio webcast for Extendicare Inc.'s 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Alan Torrie, Chairman of the Board. Please go ahead, sir.
Alan D. Torrie - Extendicare Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board
Thank you, and good morning. As Chairman of Extendicare's Board of Directors, I welcome everyone participating in this 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Extendicare. Joining me today are Michael Guerriere, Extendicare's President and Chief Executive Officer; David Bacon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and John Toffoletto, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.
These are certainly extraordinary times, and I hope that you and yours are safe and keeping well. Normally, we would be meeting today face to face. However, for the second year in a row, we are meeting virtually to ensure the safety of all. Given the progress that is being made in reducing the threat of the
