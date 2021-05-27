Extendicare Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

welcome to the audio webcast for Extendicare Inc.'s 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Alan Torrie, Chairman of the Board.



Alan D. Torrie - Extendicare Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, and good morning. As Chairman of Extendicare's Board of Directors, I welcome everyone participating in this 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Extendicare. Joining me today are Michael Guerriere, Extendicare's President and Chief Executive Officer; David Bacon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and John Toffoletto, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.



These are certainly extraordinary times, and I hope that you and yours are safe and keeping well. Normally, we would be meeting today face to face. However, for the second year in a row, we are meeting virtually to ensure the safety of all. Given the progress that is being made in reducing the threat of the