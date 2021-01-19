Q3 2021 Experian PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Brian J. Cassin - Experian plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q3 trading update call. I hope that you and your families remain safe and well. I'm joined today by Lloyd Pitchford, and Lloyd will take you through the trading performance after my opening remarks.



Q3 was a good quarter. It turned out better than we had expected. Total group revenue was 10%, up at constant currency and organic revenue was up 7%, and that's a performance we'd be satisfied with in any time let alone during a pandemic. This was again driven by North America and Latin America, which considering the backdrop is a great achievement by our teams there. But all regions had a slightly better outturn than we had expected when we spoke to you last in November,