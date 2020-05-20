Full Year 2020 Experian PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. And welcome, everyone, to the Experian preliminary presentation. My name is Greg, the operator on the session. (Operator Instructions)



And now I would like to hand the call over to Brian Cassin. Sir, please go ahead.



Brian J. Cassin - Experian plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to our full year results presentation. I hope you and your families have stayed safe and well throughout these unprecedented times. We are now some months into the crisis, so you don't need to tell me that COVID-19 -- you don't need me to tell you that COVID-19 have caused significant disruption and suffering on a very large scale. So we would like to take this opportunity to extend our appreciation to all the people on the frontline dealing with this pandemic: doctors, nurses, other care workers, other key workers. We all know there are many, many of them.



Amidst all of this experience, FY '20 seems a bit like ancient history now, but it was still a year of many accomplishments, new products,